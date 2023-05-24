MSU aims to assist in efforts to make Michigan go-to state in semiconductor industry

EAST LANSING, Mich. — On Wednesday, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced the state's plan to pair with universities, like Michigan State University, to help make the state a go-to stop for the global semiconductor industry.

The plan includes $3 million in new workforce investment grant funds and a new scholarship incentive program.

In addition to the monetary investments, MEDC also established a new Semiconductor Talent Action Team, whose goal is to make Michigan a top state for semiconductor talent solutions and growth both in the workforce and at the university level.

The Semiconductor Talent Action Team has already built a consortium that includes seven higher education partners as well as 15 semiconductor employers that will focus on building out priority value chain areas such as: computer engineers, electrical engineers, industrial/process engineers, semiconductor processing technicians as well as maintenance and repair workers.

Michigan State University is one of seven higher education partners to headline the efforts to recruit students into the semiconductor industry.

MSU will also be involved with other institutions in mid-Michigan to assist in providing as many students as possible with semiconductor experience to help establish a platform for their futures.

