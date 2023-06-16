MSU Board of Trustees approves graduate student tuition rates at June meeting

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University's Board of Trustees adjourned its June meeting Friday approving an array of agenda items.

The meeting included a research presentation from Irving Vega, associate professor in the Department of Translational Science, who spoke on his research surrounding Alzheimer’s disease and the community approach to work on finding solutions to health disparities.

Among the public comments, there was strong support for a permanent memorial to be built to honor the victims of the tragic mass shooting that took place on Feb.13.

Attendees also stressed the importance of keeping tuition fees low in an effort to help maintain college affordability for MSU students.

The following agenda items gained board approval:

