MSU's record research year illuminates projects shaping our world

EAST LANSING, Mich. — With 2022 being a record year for Michigan State University's research expenditures, let's take a look into some of the projects MSU has been working on.
Here is a little peak into some of those research projects:
- To gain knowledge on human health and disease, Spartans have been studying aquatic life, and are focusing on examining octopi to help create new prosthesis that will feel more natural.
- In the area of physics and innovation, Spartans are helping to contribute to the world’s most powerful particle accelerator, which is a device that allows scientists to study particles and the forces that shape them.
- With over 3 million gigabytes of memory, and over 56,000 processors, researchers at MSU have built a supercomputer that serves as the backbone to the university’s research community.
- For those with a love for astronomy, MSU's observatory serves as a leader in studying our universe while also furthering space research missions.