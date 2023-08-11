Watch Now

MSU's record research year illuminates projects shaping our world

EAST LANSING, Mich. — With 2022 being a record year for Michigan State University's research expenditures, let's take a look into some of the projects MSU has been working on.

Here is a little peak into some of those research projects:

  1. To gain knowledge on human health and disease, Spartans have been studying aquatic life, and are focusing on examining octopi to help create new prosthesis that will feel more natural.
  2. In the area of physics and innovation, Spartans are helping to contribute to the world’s most powerful particle accelerator, which is a device that allows scientists to study particles and the forces that shape them.
  3. With over 3 million gigabytes of memory, and over 56,000 processors, researchers at MSU have built a supercomputer that serves as the backbone to the university’s research community.
  4. For those with a love for astronomy, MSU's observatory serves as a leader in studying our universe while also furthering space research missions.
