Surviving victim of MSU shooting making progress on road to recovery

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The family of a student injured in the shooting at Michigan State University recently confirmed he is making progress in his recovery and are requesting help from the public through a GoFundMe.

MSU junior Nate Statly was unfortunately one of five victims injured during the tragic events that took place on Feb.13.

Following the shooting, Statly suffered extensive injuries and has spent the last several months in different facilities working toward stabilizing his condition and rehabilitation.

Since the tragic event, Statly’s family has organized a GoFundMe to create a space for the public to provide support to Nate.

After receiving an outpouring of love over the past several months, Statly’s family provided a positive update this week on his progress stating that his condition has significantly improved, and they are anticipating he will return home soon.

The family is requesting assistance from the public to provide any recommendations about where to find a van with a wheelchair lift that can help bring Nate to and from outpatient therapies as he continues his journey to recovery.

If you able to assist Nate and his family, please use this link to access the GoFundMe.

