Visual artist adds color to Michigan State University's study lounge

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Mila Lynn’s work has been seen not only across the state but around the world. Now, the mid-Michigan visual artist is sharing her talent with the campus of Michigan State University.

Lynn painted two murals inside the study lounge of the Eugene C. Eppley Center within 10 days.

“I wanted something that would be welcoming something that was inviting to them something that reflected who they are, and so that they could see themselves in this space on a regular basis,” said the director of multicultural business programs at the Broad College of Business, Ed Tillet.

Tillet saw Lynn’s artwork on her Instagram page and knew she was the perfect fit for the job.

Both murals feature four different faces with different complexions, which is meant to show that people of all backgrounds have a place on campus.

“I'm trying to I guess with my artwork is basically to show people of color in a different or like, positive light and not saying that that's not how we are normally, but I feel like the common narrative is not of those things,” Lynn said.

Lynn wants for people who view her work to feel like they have a place in this world. The words written on the murals are inspired by Michigan State graduate Hakeem Witherspoon.

