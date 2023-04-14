A look at the first 100 days of Michigan's new Democratic Legislature

LANSING, Mich. — It’s been a busy first 100 days for the new Democratic majority in the Legislature. FOX 47 recently got to talk with Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II about how he views these first few months of his second term.

“I'm most proud of the productivity, honestly," said Gilchrist.

This second term for the governor and lieutenant governor is very different from their first term. For the first time in nearly 40 years, they’re operating with a razor-slim Democratic majority.

“Well, I am glad to be working in this context," he said.

But he says the "productivity" recently comes down to communication.

“But I just think that the level of communication that we've had between the legislative caucuses this time has really been transformational. And you see, communication begets collaboration and collaboration begets change," Gilchrist said.

Whitmer recently celebrated the 100 days milestone by listing some of the things they’ve been able to get done in this second term.

“100 days into my second term with a productive majority in Lansing, we have gotten a heck of a lot done," Whitmer said in a tweet this week.

Here’s a look at what the Whitmer and Gilchrist have been able to accomplish.



“We are demonstrating to people that Michigan is a place for you, a place for you today, and in the future, to grow," Gilchrist said.

Some of his Republican colleagues have voiced frustration with the way that legislation has been passed, some without a full hearing or full debate. But Gilchrist says he remains open to working across the aisle.

Gilchrist told FOX 47 that the next thing on the agenda is the state budget.

