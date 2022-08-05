Changes coming to parking signs in Michigan for those with disabilities

LANSING, Mich. — Parking signs for those with disabilities will soon be getting a makeover. That's because Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a pair of bills into law that would change them and offer better presentation for those using a wheelchair.

Those bills were House Bill 4075 and 4076. They would change the sign design and prohibit the word handicapped from being on the sign.

The new sign design shows a dynamic character leaning forward in a wheelchair instead of the old one that sits up.

Erin Shannon is the program coordinator for veteran services at Disability Network Capital Area. She also is someone who has cerebral palsy.

She says this change would make the sign more inclusive and would show a person with disabilities moving forward in life instead of just sitting and waiting to be helped.

"I'm hoping that it will, again, increase visibility for people. And I'm hoping that it will make people with disabilities, and those that might have people with disabilities in their family to feel more empowered," Shannon said. "Anything that increases awareness and visibility, and a positive image for people with disabilities, to me, is a benefit."

The original accessibility symbol was created in 1968.

Signs would not have to be replaced right away but would have to be switched out to the new signs if they need to be repaired or replaced.

