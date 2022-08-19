Michigan could see historic number of women in elected offices after midterm election

LANSING, Mich. — It’s a historic time to be alive! In this election cycle in Michigan, we’re seeing a historic slate of women running for elected office.

“It has been increasing steadily over time, which is something that we've been seeing across the country where more women are getting involved, they're running for office and more of them are winning," said Kyle Melinn a political analyst and editor of MIRS News. "We're at a point now where 30 percent of the legislature in Michigan is women, compared to only 30 years ago when only 10 percent of the legislature were women.”

This election cycle is a record breaking one. It’s the first year in state history that both gubernatorial candidates are women. Additionally, both candidates for secretary of state are women.

“I think it's extremely exciting to see women, especially moms, who feel empowered to go into public service and be able to affect positive change for families. I think it's very exciting," said Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon.

Right now across the different levels of the legislature, there are a total of 53 women or 35 percent in elected offices, not counting the current governor, attorney general or secretary of state all of whom are women, and we could see over 60 plus win in November.

“After the primary election, we have 47 seats out of the 148 seats in the House and the Senate. That will definitely be represented by women," Melinn said. "We could get up to 63 depending on how things go, and that would be we'd only have to get in the mid fifties in order to hit the high water mark, and I think that's highly likely.”

“You can’t be what you can’t see,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson in a statement to FOX 47 News. “I have always believed in the importance of setting an example so those who come after you, particularly young women and girls, know what is possible for them. I am proud and extremely grateful to be part of Michigan government at a time when women of integrity have and will continue to defend our democracy and work together”

Plus, and this should be a no-brainer, women in the legislature bring a unique and important perspective to the communities they represent.

“One of the things that's necessary for us to have representation in society is to ensure that all individuals are engaged in the legislative and administrative and executive branches of our government. And when you have women involved in these spaces, women's perspective, women's issues are going to be heard," said Kristina Karamo the Republican candidate for secretary of state.

To be truly representative, Michigan's legislature would need to have a 50/50 split, and right now, the state sits at only 35 percent. But hey, that’s better than even just 10 years ago.

