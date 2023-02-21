Michigan State Sen. Sarah Anthony reintroduces CROWN Act

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan is one of 30 states that doesn’t have a protection on the books for traditionally Black hairstyles, and it’s not for lack of trying. State Sen. Sarah Anthony re-introduced the CROWN Act on Tuesday, which is legislation that prohibits race-based hair discrimination.

“I’ve been asked if people can touch my hair, so I wanted to come here today to actually see other people’s stories," said Neriah Knox who attended the announcement with her mother Nikkeya Knox.

If the CROWN Act passes, Neriah Knox will be part of the generation that enjoys protection to wear their hair at work and school in the way they see fit. Nikkeya says coming to the Capitol Tuesday is about more than hair, it’s also about history.

“This was a great opportunity, a learning experience for my young, Black, awesome daughter to be able to understand the journey that we’ve been on, but the journey that is still ahead," Nikkeya said.

Anthony says Michigan has seen cases of discrimination based on hair, like one biracial girl in Mount Pleasant who had her hair cut by a teacher in 2022.

“Even in, then 2019, there were men and women and children who were denied employment, denied healthcare and educational opportunities because of hair," said Anthony.

Anthony’s version of the CROWN Act for Michigan would protect residents’ rights to wear styles like locs, twists and braids among other styles often worn by Black Americans.

“I am pleased to report that the CROWN Act has passed in over 20 states, and we hope to have Michigan be the 21st state to ban hair-based discrimination," she said.

Previous attempts at this legislation haven’t made it very far, but Anthony says she remains hopeful to have this bill passed into law before next summer.

