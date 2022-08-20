Michiganders reactions to injunction issued on 1931 abortion law

LANSING, Mich. — An Oakland County Circuit Court judge has issued an injunction that prevents a 91-year-old abortion law from being enforced.

Now, both sides are sharing their reaction to the ruling. The battle over abortion rights in Michigan continues to wage on after the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June.

A nearly 100-year-old abortion ban, and whether it could be enforced, took center stage in an Oakland County courtroom.

The judge listened to testimony and arguments for two days, ultimately granting an injunction that allows abortions to be carried out while the case goes through the judicial system.

Genevieve Marnon is the legislative director for Right to Life Michigan. She says the coalition of organizations working to make abortion illegal here in Michigan aren't happy with the ruling.

"We were not surprised, yet disappointed. We were hoping that our legal arguments would stick, and the judge would see it our way, but this was a show trial from the beginning so this opinion does not surprise us," said Marnon.

On the other side of this issue, Planned Parenthood of Michigan says the judge's ruling adds more security for providers and women who choose to have the procedure.

Planned Parenthood says in an email statement:

“There are now two preliminary injunctions blocking enforcement of Michigan’s 1931 criminal abortion ban. The preliminary injunction granted by Judge Cunningham today provides an additional layer of protection and reinforces our core message to patients, providers, and concerned Michiganders: Abortion is still safe and legal in Michigan."

Anti-abortion advocates say Friday's ruling was a setback, but they don't plan to give up.

"We've been fighting for 50 years to keep pro-life laws in place but the next step will likely be that County prosecutors will appeal this decision," said Marnon.

