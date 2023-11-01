"Our Homes Our Voice" ring out in front of State Capitol

LANSING, Mich. — The Clean Energy and Jobs Act is working it's way through the house, the package of bills would make it easier for landowners to lease their properties to renewable energy companies. But, some Michiganders feel it could cause rural home owners to lose their voice

"People are coming from all over the state because this really affects everyone in the state," said Mike Patullo of Almer Township.

Patullo is against wind farms in the state and thus, against the Clean Energy and Jobs that a House committee has approved. He believes the zoning ordinances in the bills are too weak.

"Most ordinances have now are 4 or 5 times the tower height which is 2,000 feet 25 hundred feet. They want to go 11 hundred feet from your home. We consider all of our property to be our home," said Patullo.

The bills have also found support from government officials.

"This legislation will help ensure Michigan achieves its climate goals and will bring important environmental, health, and economic benefits to our state. We encourage the full Michigan House to pass this legislation today," said Chief Policy Officer at Michigan Environmental Council Charlotte Jameson.

The bill was introduced by House democrats majority floor leader Abraham Aiyash. He wasn't available for an interview Wednesday, but we're expected to have a sit down interview with representative Aiyash this week.

