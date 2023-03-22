Speaker Tate bans weapons in Michigan House office building

LANSING, Mich. — As the debate over gun reform rages on in the legislature a quieter change is happening in elected officials’ actual office buildings. This week, there's a new ban on carrying guns in the Anderson House Office Building, a decision one State Representative calls absolutely ridiculous.

“People need to carry to protect themselves because criminals don't follow laws," said State Rep. Angela Rigas.

Rigas typically carries a firearm on her hip while at work in the office building and on the Capitol grounds. So, it's no surprise that she's against this ban on carrying guns.

“It is infuriating, actually, because a lot of the representatives walk with their staff after hours were out in the parking garage. We have a lot of female staff and for them to be unsafe, unable to protect themselves is the blood falls on the hands of our Speaker of the House," she said."

It's important to note that the policy applies directly to staffers in the House. Visitors, House Sergeants and lawmakers are not employees of the House, so they'll be exempt – meaning Rigas will not have to disarm.

Speaker Tate was unavailable for an interview but his press secretary, Amber McCann, said in a statement “Weapons do not belong in the workplace. This policy helps ensure the safety of all House employees and aligns with most people’s expectations of an office environment.”

Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook