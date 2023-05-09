$1,000 reward offered for info in Detroit neurosurgeon Devon Hoover's homicide

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As detectives continue to investigate the homicide of Dr. Devon Hoover, a $1,000 reward is being offered for information in the case.

Hoover, 53, was found dead on April 23 inside his Detroit home on W. Boston Boulevard near Woodward Avenue while police were conducting a wellness check. He had been fatally shot.

Police were originally called after Hoover did not make it to a family party, sources say.

Community members were in disbelief and shared their support for the well-respected neurosurgeon after hearing about his death.

He was laid to rest on April 30 at Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament.

Hoover was a physician at Ascension St. John specializing in neck and back disorders. He completed medical training at Indiana University School of Medicine before doing his residency at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. He completed fellowships at Louisiana State University School of Medicine and Children's Hospital of Michigan.

Anyone with information is asked to send anonymous tips to detroitrewards.tv, using case number 2304230294.