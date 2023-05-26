1.2 million Michiganders plan to travel for Memorial Day weekend

(WXYZ) — When it comes to flying, AAA says this Memorial Day weekend will be one of the strongest years since 2005.

1.2 million Michiganders are planning to travel for the holiday weekend. 66,000 of those Michiganders plan to fly. That's more than 7,000 flyers compared to last year.

Across the U.S. 3.2 million Americans are expected to take the skies this year and 42.3 million Americans overall are expected to travel more than 50 miles.

If you plan on driving this holiday weekend, AAA says to avoid the roads between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. That's when that roadways tend to be the busiest. AAA say the best time to hit the road would be before noon or after 6 p.m.

During the holiday weekend, MDOT will help ease the traffic in Michigan by removing lane restrictions in 81 out of its 146 construction projects going on throughout the state. The lane restrictions will be moved until Tuesday.