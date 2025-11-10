1,500 pounds of marijuana, $380K, 5 guns & more seized after raids in Shelby Township

(WXYZ) — The Macomb County Sheriff's Office said it seized more than 1,500 pounds of marijuana, $380,000 and more in raids in Shelby Township.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, the Sheriff's Enforcement Team along with the DEA FANTOM Group 10 and others conducted the search warrants at three homes and a business in the township.

During the searches, investigators seized:

Approximately 1,500 pounds of marijuana

Small amount of crack cocaine

Hundreds of THC vape pens, gummies, and other edibles

16 grams of mushrooms and ketamine

Three handguns and two AR-style rifles

Approximately $380,000 in U.S. currency

Five vehicles: Two Lincoln Navigators, Cadillac Escalade, Kia SUV, Jeep Cherokee, and Dodge Ram van.

Deputies say that the people were operating outside of the state's regulated marijuana market and distributing large quantities of untested product through the black market.

Three suspects were taken into custody: Mark Gojcaj, 21, Fabio Asmar, 30, and Martino Abed, 35, all from Shelby Township.

“This was a sophisticated, multi-state trafficking network with bulk quantities being sold, sometimes between 6 and 150 pounds at a time, almost exclusively to out-of-state buyers,” Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said in a statement. “Illegal drug activity threatens and endangers public safety, frequently leading to violent crimes such as armed robberies and home invasions. We will continue to work to eliminate these large-scale drug trafficking operations from our communities.”

The three suspects were charged with one count each of Controlled substance – deliver/manufacture 45 kilograms of marijuana, Conspiracy to commit controlled substance – delivery/manufacture 45 kilograms of marijuana and Controlled substance – maintaining a drug house, and given a $100,000 cash-surety bond.