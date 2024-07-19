1 dead, 1 critically injured after speeding SUV runs red light, hits truck

One person is dead and another was injured after a crash on Michigan Ave. in Dearborn early Friday morning.

Police were dispatched to the area of Michigan Ave. and Nowlin St., east of Outer Dr., around 7:59 .m. for the crash.

Their investigation found an SUV was driving fast on eastbound Michigan Ave. and failed to stop at the traffic light. It struck an F-150 driving north of Nowlin.

The driver of the F-150, a 33-year-old Dearborn woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV, a 26-year-old from Taylor, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

“Our sincere condolences go out to the loved ones of the deceased and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this devastating accident. We thank the community for their patience as we continue to keep the area closed and carry out our investigation into this serious accident," Dearborn Police Commander Timothy McHale said in a statement.