1 dead, 1 hospitalized after 2-car crash in Green Oak Township

GREEN OAK TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — One person is dead after a driver lost control on a curve and slid into oncoming traffic in Green Oak Township.

The crash happened on Monday morning around 7:45, at 9 Mile Road and Hammerstone Drive.

Investigators say that the driver of a Pontiac G6 was heading west on Nine Mile when he lost control on a curve, sliding sideways into the path of the driver of a Ford F-350.

A 53-year-old South Lyon woman who was in the front seat of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The man driving the Pontiac, a 28-year-old South Lyon man, was hospitalized for his injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. The driver of the truck, a 26-year-old Linden man, was uninjured in the crash.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seatbelt. Green Oak Township Police are investigating whether or not drugs or alcohol are factors in the crash.

