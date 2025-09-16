Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash in Troy

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — One man has died and another was hospitalized after a car crash that happened in Troy late Monday evening, police tell us.

The crash happened near southbound I-75 and Maple Road around 11 p.m.

Investigators say that the driver, 21, of a white BMW was driving at a high rate of speed before losing control and leaving the roadway. The car entered the ditch before hitting a tree behind the parking lot of 600 Stephenson Highway.

We're told that the driver died in the crash, and that a passenger, 19, was hospitalized for injuries sustained in the crash. That passenger is expected to make a full recovery.

Authorities believe that excessive speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

