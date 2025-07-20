1 dead, 1 hospitalized after drive-by shooting on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — One man is dead and another has been hospitalized after a drive-by shooting on Detroit's west side.

The shooting happened on Saturday evening in the 13000 block of Dale. We're told that two men were sitting in a car when an unknown vehicle drove up, and someone in that vehicle proceeded to fire several shots at both the victims.

Police say that one man succumbed to his injuries, while the other man is being treated at a local hospital.