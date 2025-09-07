DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — A crash on Detroit's east side early Saturday morning left one person dead and another critically injured.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Gratiot Ave near St. Aubin Street, sending one car careening into Avenue Grill while patrons were dining.

See the full story in the video below

1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into Detroit restaurant

Nyann Edwards was inside the restaurant when the collision occurred. Surveillance video from the restaurant owner shows Edwards covering her head as the vehicle crashed through the building.

"We heard the boom of the cars coming together, we turned and looked back, and as soon as we turn and look back, the end of the car, I'm assuming, had swooped in and took a chunk of the restaurant," Edwards said.

See surveillance video from inside the restaurant below

Surveillance video inside Avenue Grill during car crash

Edwards was with two other people inside the restaurant.

"Everyone started to run, but I was on the inner part of the booth, so I was like I had to shelter in place," Edwards said.

Edwards and her friends sustained only minor cuts from flying glass and were able to walk away from the scene. However, one person in the vehicles died and another remains in critical condition.

Surveillance footage shows a white car and a red car approaching each other before the devastating impact.

"A lot of people from the restaurant or just passing by, they went to the car, pulled out of the victim in the white car… a couple of friends from my group had ran over there too," Edwards said.

Edwards offered her condolences to the family of the person who died in the crash.

"I know that it is definitely hard and my heart goes out to them, we are keeping them in our prayers. I know that losing someone is very, very difficult and I just hope that they can push through," Edwards said.

The restaurant has been boarded up following the crash. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."