1 dead, 1 injured after triple shooting in Detroit's Waterfront district

Posted at 5:48 AM, Jul 27, 2022
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — One person is dead and another person is injured following a triple shooting in Detroit's Waterfront district.

Police say the injuries are a result of a shootout that took place on River Place Drive.

According to police, a random traffic stop led them to a dead body in outside of Rattlesnake Club.

The club was not open at the time of the shooting.

According to police, after stopping a random car on Shane and Jefferson they found two males inside with non-fatal gunshot wounds.

This led them to the scene outside of Rattlesnake Club where they say a man was found dead from gunshot wounds.

The man injured is in stable condition and being treated at Detroit Receiving Hospital.

