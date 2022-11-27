Watch Now
1 dead, 1 injured following shooting outside of Truth Detroit Gentlemen’s Club, police say

Posted at 10:14 AM, Nov 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-27 10:14:31-05

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — According to Detroit police, one man is dead and another is injured after being shot outside of the Truth Detroit Gentlemen’s Club on Eight Mile Road Sunday morning.

Police say the incident happened around 1:45 a.m. with the suspect firing shots outside of the location striking the two individuals.

One man was pronounced dead, the other individual privately conveyed to a local hospital and is in stable condition, police say.

According to police the suspect is still at large. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detroit Police at (313) 596-1000.

