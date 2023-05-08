(WXYZ) — One person is dead and another critically injured after a domestic violence shooting incident outside of the Detroit Marriott Southfield this morning, Southfield police say.

Police say they believe the victim’s ex-boyfriend tracked her and her new boyfriend to the hotel.

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside Marriott hotel in Southfield

According to police, the suspect waited in the parking lot and opened fire on both of them around 9:24 a.m., shooting them multiple times.

Police say the 41-year-old woman died from her injuries. The 41-year-old man was also shot and is currently in critical condition.

Multiple agencies are now looking for the suspect, who was reportedly seen leaving in a dark-colored vehicle.

Southfield Police Chief Elvin V. Barren said this was "another sad example" of domestic violence. It's unknown how long they were together before the break-up, and how long they had been broken up.

