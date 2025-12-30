1 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash in Clinton Township

CLINTON TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man is dead, and two people have been hospitalized after a crash in Clinton Township on Monday night, according to the Charter Township of Clinton Police Department.

We're told the crash happened just after 8 o.m. on westbound Metropolitan Parkway, east of Groesbeck Highway.

Investigators say that drivers of a Ford Transit Connect van and a Ford Mustang were stopped at a turnaround traffic light when the driver of a Ram Promaster crashed into the back end of the Mustang, propelling it into the van. The driver of the van went to check on the drivers, and said the driver of the Mustang was not responsive.

That mustang driver, a 27-year-old from Ann Arbor, was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead there. The driver and a passenger in the Ram vehicle left the scene on their own, and were later located and hospitalized.

The Clinton Township Police Department is investigating the crash and requests that anyone with information pertinent to the crash contact the police department at (586) 493-7802 and/or Sgt. Deneweth at: (586) 493-7890.