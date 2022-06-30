1 dead, 2 injured following triple shooting at an apartment complex in Detroit

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — A 17-year-old teenager is dead and two other teens have been injured following a triple shooting on Detroit's west side.

The incident happened at the Glen Cove Apartments near Glendale Street and Telegraph early Thursday morning.

Police believe the suspect shot into the back area of the apartment complex and were seen looking for shell casings early Thursday morning.

A window located in the back area of the apartment complex was completely shot out.

"What we have right now is that someone just came from the outside of the actual location, fired into the dwelling," Detroit Police Commander Arnold Williams said. "There were actually 6 people inside of the home of the apartment, and of the 6, 3 were shot. And that's all we got right now."

Glen Cove Apartments does have cameras in the back area of its complex, but it is uncertain whether they are functioning.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated as more information comes in.