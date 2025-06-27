2 killed, including a child, and 1 injured after shooting at Detroit park

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two people were killed, including a child, and a third person was injured after a shooting at a Detroit park Friday evening, police said.

The shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. at Skinner Playfield in the area of Duchess Street and Morang Avenue, near Denby High School.

According to Police Chief Todd Bettison, a 4-year-old was fatally shot in the back. An 18-year-old man was also shot and killed.

A 17-year-old boy was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Bettison said after receiving 911 calls, officers responded to the scene in about two minutes.

Two persons of interest were taken into custody, the chief said.

"Anyone time you have a 4-year-old, a young person of that age fatally wounded — all life is valuable, but this one right here particularly gets to me and so I'm very, very disturbed by this," Bettison said.

Detroit homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. They were canvassing the neighborhood, talking to witnesses and looking for video to help with the investigation.

"We're asking the public, anyone who may have been here, saw something to give us the information (or call) Crime Stoppers 1-800-SPEAK-UP or you can call our homicide section. We're going to ensure we work this case relentlessly to bring the perpetrators to justice," Bettison said.

What exactly led up to the shooting is unknown at this time.

— Correction: Detroit police provided a correction to information they told media Friday night. Hours after the shooting, they told us that the third victim died. They later said that person is still alive.

