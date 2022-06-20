1 dead, 3 shot following two separate shootings on Detroit's east side

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — According to police, one person is dead and three others have been shot following two shootings on Detroit's east side.

Police say the incidents happened around 10:15 p.m. on June 19.

One shooting took place at a Detroit housing complex, and the other happened across the street at Krainz Park.

Police are looking for three vehicles possibly involved in the shooting—a gold-colored minivan, a black SUV, and a silver sedan.

The department is also asking anyone in the area with Ring cameras to provide their footage to police in hopes of finding the suspects.

"If you saw something say something so we can do something," an officer said.

Anyone with information on the shootings can contact the Detroit Police Department at 1-800-SPEAK-OUT.