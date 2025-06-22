ROYAL OAK TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 44-year-old Detroit man was shot and killed during a party at Royal Oak Township Park early Sunday morning, according to Michigan State Police. We're also told that three other people were shot at the party.

Watch the story in the video player below:

1 dead, 3 injured after shooting at party at Royal Oak Township Park

Troopers responded to the shooting just before 2 a.m. and found the man, who had been shot in the head. He was transported to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injury.

Police say there was a large crowd at the scene, who authorities say did not leave the crime scene.

Police were able to determine that three more people had been shot and transported to the hospital by partygoers: a 33-year-old male from Detroit, a 15-year-old from Macomb and a 19-year-old from Detroit.

Detectives are gathering more evidence now; they say they don't have suspect info or a motive at this time.