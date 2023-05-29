Watch Now
News

1 dead, 6 hurt after car crashes into building in Detroit

Detroit police are on the scene of a vehicle crash into a building on Detroit's west side. According to police, one person is dead and six others were hurt in the crash. The building is completely The crash happened around 1:30 a.m., police say, and all seven people were in the vehicle.
Posted at 6:16 AM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 07:40:05-04

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Detroit police are on the scene of a vehicle crash into a building on Detroit's west side.

According to police, one person is dead and six others were hurt in the crash.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m., police say, and all seven people were in the vehicle.

That vehicle was heading down Grand River when it collided with another before smashing into the building, which then started a fire.

People at a nearby gas station were able to pull some of the victims from the vehicle before the fire started.

Crews started demolishing the building and it's a pile of rubble as of 6 a.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning