1 dead, 6 hurt after car crashes into building in Detroit

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Detroit police are on the scene of a vehicle crash into a building on Detroit's west side.
According to police, one person is dead and six others were hurt in the crash.
The crash happened around 1:30 a.m., police say, and all seven people were in the vehicle.
That vehicle was heading down Grand River when it collided with another before smashing into the building, which then started a fire.
People at a nearby gas station were able to pull some of the victims from the vehicle before the fire started.
Crews started demolishing the building and it's a pile of rubble as of 6 a.m.