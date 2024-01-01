1 dead after driver crashes into tow truck in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police say one person is dead and another injured after a crash on Monday morning near Hayes and Young in Detroit.

According to police, the driver of a black 2015 Chevy Tahoe was traveling on Hayes when they slammed into a tow truck getting ready to hook up a vehicle, striking the 26-year-old who was getting his vehicle towed and the tow truck driver.

The 26-year-old victim died on the scene, police say. The tow truck driver was also injured and transported to a local hospital. We’re told the tow truck driver is listed in temp serious condition.

Police say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The suspect is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.