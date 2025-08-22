1 dead, another injured in shooting near Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit

(WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured near Henry Ford Hospital.

The shooting happened near W. Grand Blvd. and Linwood, according to police. We're told the two victims were inside the vehicle when a suspect pulled up alongside them and fired shots.

The victims drove themselves to Henry Ford Hospital, and one of them was pronounced dead. The other had non-life-threatening injuries.

I did ask if this shooting was related to the uptick in gang violence that Chief Todd Bettison has blamed for other recent fatal shootings. I was told they couldn't confirm at this time as it is early in the investigation.

