1 dead following accident, possible shooting in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say one person is dead and another injured after an accident involving three vehicles and a possible shooting.

Police say the accident happened in the area of Burlingame and Wildemere around 3:11 p.m.

According to police, one of the victims was taken to a local hospital with a possible gunshot wound. A woman was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

Two vehicles were at the scene at the time police arrived.

No additional information is available.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.