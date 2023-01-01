1 dead following New Year's Eve party triple shooting in Detroit, police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say one person is dead following a triple shooting on New Year’s Day.

Police say they responded to a shooting around 1:42 a.m. in the area of E. Warren and E. Outer Drive.

When they arrived, police say they discovered one person dead on the scene and learned that two other people had been taken to a local hospital. Police say the two are currently being treated for injuries.

Police say they believe the shooting happened during an apparent New Year’s Eve party and that suspects fired shots at the victims who were at that location.

Police say this is an active investigation. More information is expected to be released at a later time.