1 dead in wrong-way crash on I-75 near Lodge in Detroit overnight

One person is dead after a head-on crash on northbound I-75 near The Lodge Freeway and Trumbull in Detroit overnight.

Michigan State Police say they received calls of a wrong-way driver going north in the southbound lanes of the Lodge from Larnd.

As troopers headed to the area, the wrong-way driver in a Ford Fusion struck another vehicle, a GMC Sierra pick-up, head-on. \

The at-fault driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The driver of the Sierra was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and a medical evaluation.

Investigation is being completed at the scene, police say.

“Currently it has not been determined where the at fault driver entered the freeway or if impairment is involved. This investigation pends the medical examiner report.”

Related: Things to do if you see a wrong-way driver headed your way