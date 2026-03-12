1 hospitalized, 3 injured in Lenawee County school bus crash; no children hurt

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three people were injured, including one person who had to be sent to the hospital, after a crash between a car and a school bus transporting students.

Both the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office and the Lenawee Intermediate School District have confirmed that the five students on the bus were not injured in the crash.

Police say that the driver of the car had be transported to the hospital, as they are considered to be in serious condition. Authorities also said that the bus driver and his aide suffered minor injuries in the crash, which shut down US-223, west of Blissfield.

The district said that parents of the students have been notified of the incident. The crash is under investigation, as the district said they are cooperating with police.