1 injured after suspect pours gasoline into gas station, lights it on fire

(WXYZ) — Detroit police have a suspect in custody after surveillance video showed him pouring gasoline in a gas station and then lighting it on fire with a blow torch.

The incident happened at a gas station in the 19300 block of West 7 Mile in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

Police say the suspect walked in with a garbage can full of gas, had a verbal altercation with the cashier and then poured the gas out before igniting it.

A worker inside the gas station was injured in the fire.

“This is just unconscionable on part of this suspect,“ said Detroit Police Chief James White. “It is horrific video.”

Police say the suspect was arrested shortly after the incident.