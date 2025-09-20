ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A deadly crash forced US-23 to close in both directions between Nixon Road and Pontiac Trail in Ann Arbor for several hours on Friday, impacting thousands of drivers.

The freeway has since reopened.

Watch Jolie Sherman's video report before the freeway reopened below:

1 killed in crash on US-23 in Ann Arbor, forcing freeway to close for hours

First responders said one person was killed in the crash.

Officials have not yet provided details about what led up to the crash, but Chopper 7 above the freeway captured what appeared to be the aftermath of a semitruck crossing the median, hitting and dragging an SUV into the woods.

The truck’s haul crashed onto the northbound lanes, hitting other vehicles.

Watch Chopper 7 above the scene below:

Video: Chopper 7 shows backup after crash on US-23 near Pontiac Trail in Ann Arbor

Two other people were hurt.

The crash caused a massive traffic backup.

WXYZ

“It was very violent. There was a lot of dirt and debris,” said Harold Hosking, who witnessed the crash. “I was two vehicles behind it. I hit my breaks right away. I saw it happen.”

Harold and his wife Monica were heading southbound on US-23 making their way to Cleveland when they say the semi, which was also driving south, lost control and went into oncoming traffic heading northbound.

“We saw the semitruck into the righthand shoulder of the northbound lane deep into the woods and I couldn’t see the front of the semitruck. All I saw was the trailer, the back end of it. But I understand there was an SUV pushed deeper into the woods from the semitruck.”

WXYZ

The freeway reopened late Friday night, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

