$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Michigan

(WXYZ) — Not all was lost for Michigan in the big Powerball excitement.

A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was reportedly sold in Mecosta County.

According to the Michigan Lottery, the Michigan player matched five white balls drawn to win the $1 million prize. The ticket was reportedly bought at the Country Corner Supermarket on Buchanan Road in Stanwood, south of Big Rapids.

Cristy Davis of Waterford was the last Michigan player to win a Powerball jackpot. She claimed a $70 million jackpot in February of 2020.

A single ticket in California won the main Powerball jackpot worth $2.04 billion, a world record for the largest prize ever won. The numbers drawn were 10-33-41-47-56 and Powerball 10.