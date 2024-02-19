1-month-old baby missing from Auburn Hills located safely in Warren; mother taken into custody

A missing 1-month-old baby girl who has been missing for the past two weeks and believed to have been in her mother's custody has been found safe, according to police.

Auburn Hills police originally issued a missing endangered advisory for 1-month-old Eliza Prowell-Smith on Feb. 5, 2024. The baby was last seen on Feb. 3 at an apartment complex in Auburn Hills.

On Saturday, Feb. 17, Auburn Hills police say they received a tip that Eliza and her mother, Amanda Rose Prowell-Smith, were at a laundromat in Warren.

Warren police responded to the laundromat and located Amanda and Eliza.

They took Amanda into custody and placed Eliza in the care of Child Protective Services. The baby was taken to the hospital for evaluation and she had no injuries.

“This was an outstanding example of teamwork between the public and the police. I am incredibly proud of all the officers and detectives who worked on this case and their relentless search for Amanda and Eliza. I could not have asked for a better outcome to this search. Thank you to everyone who assisted," Auburn Hills Deputy Chief of Police Scott McGraw said in a statement.