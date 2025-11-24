17-year-old shot at Partridge Creek mall; police searching for suspect

(WXYZ) — Clinton Township police are investigating a shooting at Partridge Creek on Sunday evening while the outdoor mall was hosting its annual tree lighting.

Watch the latest reports in the videos player below:

Clinton Township police search for suspect in shooting at Partridge Creek

Police investigate shooting at Partridge Creek

On Monday, police released more information about the shooting, saying it started as a verbal altercation that escalated between two groups of people outside the MJR Theatre entrance.

Police said officers were already present at the mall for the tree lighting when the report of gunfire happened. The 17-year-old who was shot was treated and taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

During the commotion, police said 911 was getting calls of an active threat at other locations in the mall, but any reports of other violence or gunfire were false and did not happen.

Police are searching for a person of interest in the shooting. They say the person of interest in the shooting is described as a Black male wearing a green hooded sweatshirt with white flowers, jeans and tennis shoes. They were last seen leaving the mall to the west, police say.

Watch chopper video over Partridge Creek Mall following shooting

Chopper video over Partridge Creek Mall following shooting

Partridge Creek released the following statement after the incident: "We are currently working with local law enforcement to gather details on what occurred during tonight’s tree lighting event. Guest and staff safety is our top priority, and we will continue to collaborate with Clinton Township Police Department as they investigate this situation."