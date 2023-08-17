$1 Pontiac home described as 'World's Cheapest Home' hits the market

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A home in Pontiac just hit the market and it's only $1!

Located at 70 East Ypsilanti Avenue in Pontiac, the two bedroom, one bathroom home features 724 square feet, hardwood floors and endless opportunities to make it your own.

"Introducing the "World's Cheapest Home!" in the heart of Pontiac, Michigan! ????? Unleash your inner DIY guru and embrace the challenge of turning this 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom ranch into a masterpiece that will make Chip and Joanna green with envy," said realtor Christopher Hubel with Good Company. "Priced at a mind-boggling $1 (yes, you read that right), this home is not just a house—it's a ticket to the real estate adventure of a lifetime."

The small fixer upper needs quite a bit of work, but may be a great opportunity for the right buyer.

"Step inside and experience the thrilling rollercoaster of emotions as you discover every nook and cranny that's begging for your creative touch. The roof might have seen better days, but hey, it's not leaking yet—it's just keeping you on your toes, providing an unexpected shower of excitement when you least expect it. Let's talk about the unique features that make this place stand out—like the avant-garde "floor hole" art installation conveniently located next to the furnace. Who needs a traditional open-concept layout when you can have an open floor plan thanks to an authentic, unfiltered glimpse into the crawl space?" Hubel said.

If you're interested in this home, all offers must be submitted by 10:00 a.m. on August 23.

To view the full listing, click here.

