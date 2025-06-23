1 shot, 2 injured by shrapnel after shooting at liquor store on Detroit's east side

Police say that one person was shot and three people were injured in total after a shooting at a liquor store on Detroit's east side.

The shots fired call came in around 2 a.m., for a liquor store at Maynard and East Warren.

Lawrence Purifoy, the commander of DPD 5th Precinct, tells us that one person was shot, and is in serious condition. Two people suffered non life-threatening injuries after being hit by shrapnel while trying to get away from the shooting.

"I was about to go out try and see if I can still catch some food. Next thing I know I heard shots," said Marcus Hunter, who was on his way to the liquor store when he heard shots. "So I duck down, lay to the floor, I rolled over and everything. I was scared I’m not going to lie. I was petrified I was scared for my life, stray bullets don’t have names."

Authorities say those three people, all men, were outside when a dark car drove up and shots were fired.

Police told us this was not an attempted robbery of the liquor store, and investigators are looking for a dark-colored vehicle that was seen leaving the scene.

Warren Avenue was shut down for the investigation, but is expected to be re-opened shortly.