1 stabbed at Detroit Merit Charter Academy, child in custody

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department responded to a stabbing this week at a charter school on Alter Road near Jefferson Avenue.

Detroit Merit Charter Academy confirmed a person was stabbed and say it was an isolated incident.

Detroit Merit Charter Academy serves students kindergarten through eighth grade. On Monday around 2:15 p.m., Detroit police responded to the area for a reported stabbing. The department would not clarify if the victim was a student or a teacher, but said the victim is in stable condition.

The suspect, a minor, has been detained.

“It’s really surprising to hear something like that," former student Zaria Smiley said.

Smiley attended Detroit Merit Charter Academy from kindergarten until eighth grade and says nothing like this ever happened in her time there. She is now 19 years old and volunteers at the school from time to time. She says she has noticed a shift in how students act.

“My experience there was amazing. It was nice," she said. "When I do visit up there and volunteer up there, it’s different, but I think they just need more authority.”

The weapon used in the stabbing has not been identified by authorities and DPD is continuing to actively investigate.

In a statement, a spokesperson on behalf of the school said: