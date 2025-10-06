DETROIT (WXYZ) — One teen has been killed and another has been hospitalized in a drive-by shooting on Detroit's west side Monday morning, Chief Todd Bettison with the Detroit Police Department told us.

The shooting happened on around 8 a.m. near a home on Littlefield Street near W. Chicago.

Watch the latest story in the video player below:

1 teen dead, 1 hospitalized in drive-by shooting on Detroit's west side

We're told that both teens — one who police say was 15 and one who is 17 — were transported to the hospital. The younger teen, Stefan Toliver, died. The older teen is currently in critical condition at the hospital.

The relation between the two victims is unknown at this time, as investigators say the teens were walking back from a local store before getting into an argument with someone in a blue Lincoln SUV. We're told that 28 to 30 shots were fired after that argument. Investigators say an assault rifle and a handgun were used.

"I am extremely disappointed," Bettison said. "(I'm) upset with the fact that somebody would run down these young people."

A family member of Toliver said he was also known as ManMan and was a bright student.

"Unfortunately, we don't have enough respect for each other to handle it a different way," nearby resident Robert Fletcher said. "I'm 75 years old. I never experienced anything like this before."

Fletcher said he walked in the area where the shooting happened only five minutes before, realizing he could have been shot if he walked by minutes later.

Police took two persons of interest into custody and believe there was more than one shooter. They were still searching for the blue SUV Monday evening.

"We do have witnesses, we do have some video assets and just like I promised before, with the technology and with the best detectives in the country, I'm very, very confident that we will have the persons responsible very, very shortly," Bettison said.

Anyone with information should call Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

