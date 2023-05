(WXYZ) — Ann Arbor police say a woman was pulled from the water in Gallup Park this morning and has been transported to the hospital.

Police say they are still searching the river.

Gallup Park is currently closed due to an ongoing police situation. More information when available. — Ann Arbor Police (@A2Police) May 17, 2023

The park is currently closed while the situation is ongoing.

