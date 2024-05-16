Watch Now
1-year-old hospitalized after being mauled by dogs in Wixom

Posted at 8:50 AM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 08:50:54-04

WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — A one-year-old has been hospitalized with critical injuries after being mauled by two dogs in Wixom.

It happened last night around 9 p.m. in the area of Nissen Court and West Maple Road.

First responders arrived and found the homeowner and their grandchild, who both were injured by pit bulls.

The child, a one-year-old girl, was bit in the face, forehead, lower back and leg. She was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition, awaiting surgery.

The homeowner was treated at the scene, but refused to be transported to the hospital.

Oakland County Animal Control was contracted and is helping the Wixom Police Department with the investigation of the incident.

