'That's not right.' 10-year-old girl kidnapped while walking home from school in Detroit, found alive

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 10-year-old girl was walking home from Gompers Elementary school on Burt Road when police say she was taken by a man.

She was found alive about a half mile away on Braile Street off of Fenkell Ave.

“Back when I was a kid, I didn’t have to worry about looking over my shoulder, having to watch and look at cars and pay attention a lot cause we were kids,”said Brianna Rogers, a parent.

Rogers’ daughter goes to Gompers elementary. She says her daughter is friends with the 10-year-old girl who was kidnapped Wednesday afternoon.

“My daughter will never walk these streets ever again without me or her father, no,” said Rogers.

A spokesperson from Detroit Police wasn’t available to speak with me on camera about this investigation.

I was told that the little girl will be OK and they have a 59-year-old man in custody.

“That man was 59 years old, you’re old, you’re old doing this to kids, that’s not right,” said Rogers.

I also spoke to Wilma Butler who lives down the street from where the girl was found.

“They should be able to go to school and come home without any problems,” said Butler.

Meanwhile, Brianna Rogers has this message for the 10-year-old girl and the Gompers school community.

“Imma keep her in my prayers and I’m going to keep everyone that’s at this school in my prayers and I hope every kid make it home to their parents,” said Rogers.

The man police have in custody is expected to be charged.

I’m told Detroit public schools will be sending home information to parents and students at Gompers about this incident.