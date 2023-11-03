100.3 WNIC officially flips the switch to Christmas music

(WXYZ) — We're three days into November, and for many people, that means we're officially in the holiday season.

The change from October and Halloween into November is controversial for those who love holiday music, and it brings out debates across social media.

We even asked you guys a few days ago if you were playing holiday music! The responses varied.

On Friday morning, 100.3 WNIC, Detroit's official Christmas music station, officially flipped the switch to Christmas music around 8 a.m. It will play 24 hours a day through the end of Christmas.

