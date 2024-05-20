100-year-old WWII vet honored at Selfridge Military Air Museum

The Selfridge Military Air Museum held its "Salute to Veterans Weekend" on Sunday.

The second annual event featured an exhibit showcasing what it was like serving in military campaigns.

The museum's guest of honor on Sunday was 100-year-old Donald Wingard, who served as a medic with the U.S. Air Force in World War II.

"It wasn't a terrific vacation or anything anybody wanted to do. We just, when it was our turn we went, that's all," Wingard said.

He said it's an honor to be recognized by the museum. You can check out the museum on weekends from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and veterans, seniors and children get discounted admission.