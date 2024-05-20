Watch Now
News

100-year-old WWII vet honored at Selfridge Military Air Museum

The Selfridge Military Air Museum held its "Salute to Veterans Weekend" on Sunday. The second annual event featured an exhibit showcasing what it was like serving in military campaigns.
Posted at 8:32 AM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 09:11:31-04

The Selfridge Military Air Museum held its "Salute to Veterans Weekend" on Sunday.

The second annual event featured an exhibit showcasing what it was like serving in military campaigns.

The museum's guest of honor on Sunday was 100-year-old Donald Wingard, who served as a medic with the U.S. Air Force in World War II.

"It wasn't a terrific vacation or anything anybody wanted to do. We just, when it was our turn we went, that's all," Wingard said.

He said it's an honor to be recognized by the museum. You can check out the museum on weekends from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and veterans, seniors and children get discounted admission.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 News Detroit