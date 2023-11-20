1001 Winter Wonders in Detroit offers free Santa photo experience

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It’s that time of year! Old Saint Nick is making his rounds ahead of Christmas and this time he’ll be in Downtown Detroit now through December 24.

“The jolly man in red will be awaiting your visit downtown at 1001 Woodward Ave. this winter season! “Santa will be available for FREE photos, first come first served. Be sure to dress warm as lines for Santa may extend outdoors,” organizers said.

General admission hours are the following:



Thursdays and Fridays: 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays: 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

In partnership with the University of Michigan Adaptive & Inclusive Sports Experience (UMAISE), Santa’s visit will provide an inclusive experience for visitors and will feature a wheelchair-accessible layout and sensory adaptations December 2 and 8.

Families must pre-register for December 2 between 4:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., or December 8 between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

To register, call 313-373-8700 or click here for December 2 and here for December 8.

For more information, visit www.deckedoutdetroit.com/1001-winter-wonders.

